Man Arrested After 1-Month-Old Child Found Dead in Car

A Rocky Hill man is under arrest after police discovered his one-month-old child dead in the backseat of his car.

According to state police, on Saturday, November 18 around 6:23 p.m. Rocky Hill police received a 911 call from a mother stating that her one-month-old was not breathing.

She told police that the child was with his father, Divya Patel, 34 of Rocky Hill, in a car parked at the Residence Inn on Cromwell Ave.

When officers arrived, they were unable to locate Patel or the child. They contacted him via cell phone but he was uncooperative and would not tell police his location.

After about 30 minutes, Patel returned to the Residence Inn where officers located the unresponsive child.

The child was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford and pronounced dead.

During their investigation, police learned that Patel was aware his child had died and did not render aid or seek emergency care.

Patel was arrested and charged with Risk of Injury and tampering with evidence.

Patel is being held on a $1 million bond. He will appear in New Britain Superior court on Monday, November 20.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.