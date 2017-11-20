Police say he was dressed in a security guard uniform when he approached a woman on the street early Friday morning. He's accused of asking the woman to follow him and then attempting to attack her.

Isaiah Brown is now under arrest, charged with indecent assault and battery.

The man wanted for attempting to assault a woman in Boston's North End is now behind bars.

A man police say attempted to assault a woman while dressed as a security guard in Boston's North End end last week appeared in court on Monday.

Isaiah Brown, 26, of Randolph was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of indecent assault and battery and impersonating a police officer. Although he was in court, he did not show his face.

Police said Brown appoached a woman at about 2:30 a.m. Friday on Hanover Street saying he needed to talk to her about an important issue and that she had to go with him.

The woman followed Brown a short distance and that's when he allegedly attempted to assault her.

North End Indecent Assault Attempt Under Investigation

Brown allegedly told the woman she needed to strip in order for him to search for weapons. Authorities say the victim pulled her pants down, exposing her underwear, which is when Brown then allegedly grabbed her.

The victim was able to run away and call police.

Brown was arrested Saturday evening, according to police, after he was identified by his employer through surveillance video that was made public.

In court, his attorney denied the allegations, along with his sister and mother.

Brown was ordered to be held on $5,000 cash and is due back in court next month.