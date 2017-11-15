Customer Seriously Injured After Car Crashes Into Diner - NECN
By Melissa Buja

    Sanford Police Department

    A man Maine is facing charges after police say he crashed into a diner in Sanford on Tuesday afternoon, seriously injuring a patron inside.

    Police said three vehicles had been involved in a crash at the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and Washington Street at 3:36 p.m. when Mark Nolet, 28, of Sanford, hit the Third Alarm Diner.

    A man inside the diner was taken to Maine Medical Center by helicopter where he is listed in serious condition. The victim has not been identified.

    The diner suffered extensive damage and will remain closed until repairs can be made.

    Nolet was arrested for operating without a license and is due in court Jan. 9, 2018.

    The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

