Police in Maine have arrested a man accused of starting fires at a former paper mill that took nearly a dozen fire departments to knock down.

David Parsons, 59, of Lincoln, is facing three counts of arson.

Parson, who is a former employee of the mill, allegedly started three fires at the former Lincoln paper mill on Wednesday. Crews battled a fire at a scale house and a vacant storage building, while a third fire at the mill's wastewater facility went out by itself.

Parson was arrested around noon Thursday after being questioned by investigators and was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

It is not clear when he will appear in court or if he has an attorney.

No one was injured in the fires.