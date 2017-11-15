Man Posts $100 Bail After Alarming Road Rage Threat

One Driver Threatens Another In Unlikely Road Rage Fiasco

A Massachusetts man faced a judge Wednesday after allegedly threatening a woman with a piece of steel during a road rage incident.

Scott Lawrence, 58, of Dracut was charged by Winchester police with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and posted a $100 bail on Tuesday night following his arrest earlier that day.

Police say Lawrence had cut off the victim at the Winchester Center traffic rotary around 1 p.m., and when the victim honked her car's horn at him, Lawrence stopped and left his car while holding a long piece of steel.

Witness and co-owner of Shear Perfection, Kimberley Windt said, "He walked to his back seat reached in and who knew what he was going to pull out. I saw a bar behind his back until he walked up to the window."

Lawrence and the woman allegedly exchanged words before Lawrence got back into his car and drove eastbound on Church Street.

"She asked him if he was going to hit her with it and he said do you want me to hit you with it," Windt recalled.

Lawrence was stopped by police officers later on Church Street near Bacon Street, when he was arrested without incident.

According to Windt the victim is a former U.S. Attorney.

Paperwork obtained at court reveal Lawrence is currently under psychiatric care and is disabled.

Windt said Lawrence's actions in Tuesday's encounter were "very methodical."

Lawrence posted bail Tuesday night. After his arraignment he was ordered to stay away from the victim.

He declined to speak with reporters outside of court. He's due back in court January 23 for a pre-trial hearing. It's unclear if he has an attorney.