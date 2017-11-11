Man Runs Through Vermont's 251 Towns

Over 9,100 elite and recreational runners from 44 states and 14 countries participated in Sunday's 19th running - an all-time participation record.

A retired Rhode Island man is running through the 251 towns in Vermont, the state where he grew up.

Sixty-one-year-old Dave DeVarney plans to complete his goal this weekend in Winooski.

Vermont Public Radio reports that he ran the Maple Sap Run last spring, reaching his first three communities of Swanton, St. Albans Town and St. Albans City. Since then, he's come back twice a month, for six-day stretches of running.

He says his longest run was 19 miles from Middlesex to Montpelier and Berlin and someplace else. Usually he places his bike somewhere before the run so that he can ride back to his car.

He plans to run through his final town on Sunday.