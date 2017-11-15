Bartender Shot During Robbery Inside Conn. Bar - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut

Connecticut

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Bartender Shot During Robbery Inside Conn. Bar

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Bartender Shot in Stratford (Published Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017)

    An armed robber shot a bartender at a bar in Stratford Center Tuesday night and police are investigating. 

    The robber went into the bar, named BAR, on Main Street around 7 p.m. and demanded money. The bartender handed over the money and was shot once in the abdomen, according to police. Customers were in the bar during the robbery and shooting.

    The bartender was sent to Bridgeport Hospital and required surgery.

    A description of the robber was not released and his whereabouts are unknown.

    Stratford Center was closed due to the police activity.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 22 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices