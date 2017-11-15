Bartender Shot During Robbery Inside Conn. Bar

An armed robber shot a bartender at a bar in Stratford Center Tuesday night and police are investigating.

The robber went into the bar, named BAR, on Main Street around 7 p.m. and demanded money. The bartender handed over the money and was shot once in the abdomen, according to police. Customers were in the bar during the robbery and shooting.

The bartender was sent to Bridgeport Hospital and required surgery.

A description of the robber was not released and his whereabouts are unknown.

Stratford Center was closed due to the police activity.