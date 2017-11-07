Man Struck and Killed by Train in Chelsea, Massachusetts - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Struck and Killed by Train in Chelsea, Massachusetts

By Marc Fortier

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A man is dead after being struck by a train Tuesday in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A man in his 20s was struck and killed by an MBTA commuter rail train in Chelsea, Massachusetts on Tuesday night.

    Police Chief Brian Kyes said the man was hit by an outbound train at Everett Avenue near the FBI headquarters around 9 p.m. Everett Avenue has been shut down.

    MBTA Transit Police said the man was hit by an outbound commuter rail train on the Rockport Line after disregarding warning devices and walking onto the tracks.

    Detectives are now on scene investigating. Foul play is not suspected.

    Top News: Protesters Demand Protections for Young Immigrants

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Joe Raedle/Getty

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices