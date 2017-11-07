A man is dead after being struck by a train Tuesday in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

A man in his 20s was struck and killed by an MBTA commuter rail train in Chelsea, Massachusetts on Tuesday night.

Police Chief Brian Kyes said the man was hit by an outbound train at Everett Avenue near the FBI headquarters around 9 p.m. Everett Avenue has been shut down.

MBTA Transit Police said the man was hit by an outbound commuter rail train on the Rockport Line after disregarding warning devices and walking onto the tracks.

Detectives are now on scene investigating. Foul play is not suspected.

No further information was immediately available.