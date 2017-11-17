PD: Man Tried to Lure Girl Into Car Near Conn. Elementary School

Police are investigating after a man approached a 12-year-old girl in front of an elementary school in Newington Thursday afternoon and offered her a ride home.

Police said a man in his 50s pulled up to the girl on Halleran Drive, in front of Patterson Elementary School, at 1:22 p.m. and offered her a ride home.

The girl did not recognize the man and ignored him, police said, but he followed behind her slowly and asked her several times to get in the car.

The girl then approached her father, who was waiting to pick her up from school, and left the area.

The man approached the girl in what looked like an older model silver Volkswagen Passat. He appeared to be around 50 and has a beard and brown hair, police said.

The school surveillance video captured an image of the vehicle and police have released it.

Newington Police have also increased patrols in the area around all schools and school security staff has been made aware of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Newington Police Department @ (860) 666-8445.

This follows three incidents in Hartford of possible attempted abductions.

Hartford police said they were investigating two attempted abductions during bus drop-offs at Kennelly School.

In those incidents, police said a man driving a gray four-door sedan, possibly an Acura TL, with tinted windows followed young girls between the ages of 10 and 13 before attempting to lure them into his vehicle.

On Thursday, the superintendent in Hartford warned of another incident near Parkville School. Police said they have not confirmed the third incident.

It's not clear if the incidents in Hartford are connected to the one in Newington.



