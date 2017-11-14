Mass. State Police 2nd-in-Command Retires After Chief Leaves

"The past few days have been difficult for the MSP and for me, in particular," McKeon said in a statement. "We have always been highly scrutinized for how we perform our duties, as any police agency should be, and these last few days have been no exception."

Massachusetts State Police Deputy Superintendent Francis Hughes is stepping down after Col. Richard McKeon retired in the wake of claims that troopers were forced to alter arrest reports.

According to state police the second-in-command generally steps down after the superintendent leaves their position to allow the new superintendent to choose their own second-in-command.

In a statement, state police said Hughes "served honorably in numerous postings, including nearly 20 years in the Gang Unit, an important period at the State Police Academy, and several years as a deputy commander in the Division of Investigative Services.

McKeon's retirement came after two state police troopers accused commanders of forcing them to alter police reports.

State Police Chief Retires After Claims of Altered Arrests

"The past few days have been difficult for the MSP and for me, in particular," McKeon said in a statement. "We have always been highly scrutinized for how we perform our duties, as any police agency should be, and these last few days have been no exception." (Published Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)

Trooper Ryan Sceviour filed a lawsuit stemming from an incident in October, when he arrested Alli Bibaud on drunk driving charges in Worcester. The daughter of District Court Judge Tim Bibaud, she allegedly made inappropriate statements, according to the original police report.

Sceviour said he was ordered to delete inappropriate remarks about sex acts and drugs Bibaud allegedly made.

Trooper Ali Rei said she plans to file a similar lawsuit accusing commanders of forcing her to alter a police report.

2nd Trooper to File Lawsuit Against Mass. State Police

Massachusetts State Police Col. Richard McKeon is under fire after being accused of conspiring with other top brass to alter of a police report. (Published Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)

The Massachusetts Attorney General is investigating to see if anything criminal may have taken place, as there are allegations public records may have been destroyed.