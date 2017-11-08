The latest news on what's opening, what's closing and other hot restaurant news in Boston for the week of Nov. 6. (Published 3 hours ago)

When it comes to freshly-seared steaks, one might think of states like Texas, New York and Oklahoma having the best prime rib, but a new list from The Thrillist says Massachusetts also has one of the best steakhouses in the country.

The "31 Best Steakhouses in America" list says The Bancroft in Burlington has a "well-curated steak lineup."

Photo credit: The Bancroft

"The prime au poivre preparation with bone marrow is particularly indulgent, enough to make one completely reevaluate all manner of real estate choices," Thrillist said.

The Bancroft, which opened in 2014, say on their website they aim to blend "an urban sensibility with the classic American steakhouse."

Their menu includes staples, such as filet mignon and sirloin, as well as entrees like korobuta pig chop and grilled swordfish.

"Our team is so talented and passionate about what they do, in the back of the house and front of the house, so it is really a huge honor to be recognized on this national list of great steakhouses," said Executive Chef Mario Capone. "We love being in Burlington and the response from our guests since we opened in 2014 has been fantastic."

The Bancroft is the only steakhouse in New England to make the list.