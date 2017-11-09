Twin sisters from Plymouth, Massachusetts, were reunited with their father early Thursday morning after being snatched away from their school bus stop by their mother and her boyfriend on Wednesday.

Twins Reunited With Dad After Being Taken by Mom

Nine-year-olds Je t'aime and Dasia Valentine were taken back to their dad, Richard Valentine, who said he did could not find them at their meeting spot after school.

"I was scared," Valentine said. "They weren't where I normally pick them up from."

Valentine normally picks the girls up from a supermarket after they get off the bus. But this time, police said, surveillance footage showed a man putting them in a car.

Missing Mass. Twins Found Safe in Maine

After a search, the fourth graders were located in Lewiston, Maine, with their 35-year-old mother and her 38-year-old boyfriend.

Valentine said the mother doesn't have custody of the children, he does.

"I know that my children were sitting there scared," Valentine said.

Both the mother and boyfriend, who have not yet been identified, are still in Maine. They will be taken back to Massachusetts where they will face kidnapping charges.