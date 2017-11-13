If you use your phone to text friends while you're walking in Honolulu, you'll soon be slapped with a ticket. Massachusetts is now considering a similar proposal. (Published 2 hours ago)

Honolulu Becomes First City to Ban Texting and Walking

Massachusetts lawmakers will begin considering a bill that would fine pedestrians who are caught jaywalking while using their mobile device or headphones.

The goal of the bill is to get people to pay attention while crossing busy roads.

According to the Boston Globe, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation launched a statewide safety campaign in July aimed at raising awareness among drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. The campaign found that while overall motor vehicle fatalities and injuries were down, 1 in 4 fatalities involve people walking or bicycling.

On a typical day outside of Boston's South Station, Roman Vasilenko said he agreed that many people do not pay attention.

"I agree. The more people texting and driving while texting and walking — it's getting more and more dangerous," said Vasilenko.

Pedestrian Marilyn Gomez said she admits to distracted jaywalking.

"Most of the time I also see my phone, then I just go," Gomez said. "I'm probably one of the people that's guilty of it as well and I'm admitting it by camera. But on subways, walking, I see people texting, traffic lights are going, people are walking some accidents can occur."

Last month, Honolulu became the first U.S. city to make it illegal for people to look at cellphones, tablets or video games while crossing a road or highway.

If the bill passes, jaywalkers who are caught using a mobile device or wearing earbuds or headphones could face a $200 fine.

Lawmakers will look at the bill further at a hearing on Monday afternoon.

