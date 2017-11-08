A Massachusetts State Police trooper was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after authorities said his cruiser was struck in Charlestown.

Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio said the trooper was driving his cruiser on the access road off Rutherford Ave. to Boston Sand and Gravel at about 3:30 a.m. when he was somehow struck.

The trooper, who has not been identified, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.