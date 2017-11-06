Massachusetts Is Hiring a Marijuana Inspector

More than 10 months after voters agreed to legalize it, the board appointed to regulate marijuana in Massachusetts had its first public meeting.

According to a recent job posting on Mass.gov, the state Department of Agricultural Resources is hiring an agricultural inspector who will focus on marijuana. The inspector "will enforce the laws and regulations involving hemp and overlapping laws and regulations that impact the cultivation of marijuana," the job posting says.

The person who fills the position will also help to create and enforce rules and regulations relative to hemp and provide education and outreach to stakeholders relative to the enforcement of laws and regulations.

Among other qualifications, applicants need to have experience or knowledge about cannabis and how it is regulated in other states.

What's Next for Recreational Marijuana in Massachusetts

The top marijuana regulator in Massachusetts says he's committed to implementing the state's recreational pot law and meeting timetables for beginning retail sales. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017)

In 2016, Massachusetts voters chose to legalize adult use of marijuana in the state. Currently in a legal gray area, statewide marijuana sales are expected to be legal next year.

