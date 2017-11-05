John Pappalardo was arrested Sunday and charged after two Methuen, Massachusetts homes were struck by multiple bullets.

Police have arrested a man after he allegedly fired multiple shots into two Methuen, Massachusetts homes early Sunday morning.

John T. Pappalardo, 51, of Methuen, was arrested and charged with eight counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of malicious damage over $250, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Police had responded around 1:55 a.m. to the area of Weybossett Street at Clifton Road for report of possible gun shots fired.

A Weybossett Street resident told police that a man, later identified as Pappalardo, may have fired several gun shots in the area near his home and his neighbor's home.

A preliminary investigation revealed that each of the houses had been struck by multiple bullets but no injuries were reported.

Police learned Pappalardo had been seen driving a pick-up truck away from the scene, and they were able to locate a vehicle matching the description of Pappalardo's vehicle parked outside of his residence. He was arrested without incident.

Pappalardo is being held on $50,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Monday.

