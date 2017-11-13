Mostly Cloudy Skies With Light Rain or Snow - NECN
Mostly Cloudy Skies With Light Rain or Snow

By Tim Kelley

    Sprinkles transition to afternoon rain, mixed with snowflakes far north and west.

    Overnight Monday: Showers diminish to drizzle. Isolated black ice north. Lows in the 30s.

    (Published 16 minutes ago)

    The biggest feature of the next few days is a storm set to ramp up and develop south of Nantucket, mostly staying out in the ocean. But it is close enough to generate rain and/or snow showers, especially in central and southern New England today.

    Our Monday forecast has mostly cloudy skies with light rain or snow scattered around. Nothing significant expected, with a high temperature near 40 degrees.

    Overnight, rain may become heavier in eastern Massachusetts with possible snow or ice mixed in well north and west of Boston into southern New Hampshire, low in the 30s.

    An upper level low pressure system is overhead tomorrow, with the storm at sea, this will result in mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature again in the lower 40s.

    The sky should be a little bit brighter on Wednesday, with a high temperature well into the 40s.

    A more significant front approaches on Thursday, wind will increase from the south pushing the temperature up to near 50 degrees, with a chance of showers, perhaps mixed with snow in the mountains.

    Colder air returns on Friday with a high temperature in the 40s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

    Another front arrives next weekend, it may slow down with storming is developing in the Gulf of Maine. It looks warm enough for rain in most of New England, although it could be snow in the mountains on Saturday and doing on Sunday. High temperature in the 40s on Saturday, dropping back to the 30s on Sunday.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

