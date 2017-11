A 3-alarm residential fire broke out at a home in the area of Grace and Burgess Street in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a house on Grace and Burgess streets in Lowell, Massachusetts Sunday morning.

The fire in the three-story building started just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

It was a very active scene as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

One person was transported with smoke inhalation.

No other information was immediately available.