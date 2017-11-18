This weekend, members of the NBC Boston and NECN family met with Cambodian refugees to discuss careers in media.

An event organized by NBC Boston's Joy Lim Nakrin brought journalists and media professionals together with young Cambodian-Americans interested in careers in media.

The event hosted by the Cambodian Mutual Assistance Association in Lowell, Massachusetts, was a lively discussion with members of the NBC Boston and necn family along with other Asian American Journalist Association members.

Many of the young men and women in attendance were from low-income and high-risk neighborhoods. They asked questions and shared their stories with NBC Boston reporter Jonathan Choe, host of necn's The Take Sue O'Connell and many others.

The goal was to expose young people to different careers in media and encourage them to further their educations.