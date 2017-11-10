The cohost of a popular Boston talk show is facing criticism after a recent rant over the death of retired pitcher Roy Halladay.

Boston sports radio talk show host Michael Felger has been suspended from NBC Sports Boston following comments he made about the death of retired Phillies and Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay.

Felger, the cohost of the popular 98.5 The Sports Hub talk show "Felger and Mazz," will not appear on NBC Sports Boston through Sunday, according to a statement released by the television station.

Halladay, a new pilot, died on Tuesday when his small ICON A5 aircraft crashed off the coast of Florida. Video posted to TMZ reportedly showed the plane flying low to the water in the moments before it crashed.

Felger responded to the crash by saying, "He got what he deserved."



"Felger and Mazz," which airs on the radio from 2 to 6 p.m. on weekdays, is simulcast on NBC Sports Boston. In its place on Friday, NBC Sports Boston aired a repeat of this week's Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks game.

"While we don't have editorial control of the content of his radio show, which we simulcast, Felger's comments are not representative of our network's views or standards," NBC Sports Boston said in its statement.





98.5 The Sports Hub has not said if Felger will face discipline. Felger appeared on his radio show on Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, Felger began his show by saying he regretted his comments about Halladay.

"In a nutshell, I would say I feel bad about what happened on a lot of levels. I feel bad about what I said and how I conducted myself," he said. "To say it was insensitive or over the top is stating the obvious."