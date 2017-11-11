NH Police, FBI Conduct Search in 37-Year-Old Cold Case - NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

NH Police, FBI Conduct Search in 37-Year-Old Cold Case

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire along with the FBI are hoping to solve a missing person case from the 1980s.

By Eli Maroney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching along with the FBI for evidence in a 37-year-old missing person case.

    (Published 1 minute ago)

    Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, along with the FBI, conducted a search Saturday in a 37-year-old missing person case.

    On June 8, 1980, 25-year-old Denise Ann Daneault went out socializing in Manchester and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. She was a resident of Manchester and the mother of two children.

    On Saturday, law enforcement searched a wooded area on Kimball Street for evidence related to Daneault's disappearance.

    According to police, the search will resume on Sunday.

    Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices