NH Police, FBI Conduct Search in 37-Year-Old Cold Case

Police Search Wooded Area for New Clues in Disappearance

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, along with the FBI, conducted a search Saturday in a 37-year-old missing person case.

On June 8, 1980, 25-year-old Denise Ann Daneault went out socializing in Manchester and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. She was a resident of Manchester and the mother of two children.

On Saturday, law enforcement searched a wooded area on Kimball Street for evidence related to Daneault's disappearance.

According to police, the search will resume on Sunday.