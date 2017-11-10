Wind chill around 20 with northwest gusts to 35 mph. Sun with temperatures falling through the 30s. Overnight Friday: Clear, bitter cold. Lows in the 20s with wind chill in the single digits.

Snow, wind, and near record cold possible... hello, November in New England! With a powerful cold front bringing snow squalls to northern New England this morning, to a wintry blast by the afternoon with wind and cold, it will certainly feel like it’s late December than early November.

After the cold front clears the region by 11 a.m., skies will start to clear and temperatures will start to take a tumble.

The high temperatures will be observed in the morning hours. By midday, temperatures will already be in the upper teens along the Canadian border and into the 20s-low 30s elsewhere. Not to mention that the wind chill will be into the teens by midday as the wind howls out of the northwest, with gusts up to 40-45 mph possible.

By 5 p.m. Friday evening, temperatures will be in the 20s for most, with a few areas north into the mid to upper teens. The cold will continue to sink southward Friday night into early Saturday with most locations sliding into the teens for overnight lows.

Saturday afternoon brings high temperatures back into the mid to upper 30s and Sunday features a slight warm-up with highs into low to mid-40s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday features the next chance for scattered rain showers with highs into the mid to upper 40s.