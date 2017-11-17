Neighbor: Woman Escapes Fire by Jumping Out Window at Merrimac Apartment - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Neighbor: Woman Escapes Fire by Jumping Out Window at Merrimac Apartment

By Melissa Buja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A Massachusetts woman escaped a fire in Merrimac Friday morning, by jumping out the window of her second-floor apartment.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A Massachusetts woman reportedly escaped a fire by jumping out the window of her second-floor apartment in Merrimac Friday morning.

    The fire broke out at the Greenleaf Park apartment complex on Greenleaf Drive at about 9:30 p.m. and quickly reached 3-alarms.

    Neighbor Marylin Judson told the Eagle Tribune that she saw the smoke pouring from the building and a resident on the second floor crying for help.

    Judson said she and police officers coaxed the woman to jump out of the window and were safely able to catch her.

    Top News: House Passes Tax Bill, Republicans Celebrate

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    The woman, who has not been identified, reportedly twisted her ankle but was otherwise OK, according to the paper.

    There were no other reports of injuries.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    Published 58 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices