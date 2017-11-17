A Massachusetts woman escaped a fire in Merrimac Friday morning, by jumping out the window of her second-floor apartment.

The fire broke out at the Greenleaf Park apartment complex on Greenleaf Drive at about 9:30 p.m. and quickly reached 3-alarms.

Neighbor Marylin Judson told the Eagle Tribune that she saw the smoke pouring from the building and a resident on the second floor crying for help.

Judson said she and police officers coaxed the woman to jump out of the window and were safely able to catch her.

The woman, who has not been identified, reportedly twisted her ankle but was otherwise OK, according to the paper.

There were no other reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.