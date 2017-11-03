A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after police found 19 dead animals inside her home.

Amanda Vicente, 39, of New Bedford was charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty and one count of child abuse.

Police say the dead animals included lizards, hamsters, cockatiels and finches, along with 17 living animals in cages, and that the living animals, including a bull mastiff, were "emaciated."

Vicente was charged with child abuse because authorities found dead lizards in her 13-year-old child's room.

The child is now living with relatives and the living animals are at a shelter after being evaluated by a veterinarian.

Authorities also say there were piles of feces in the kitchen and trash around the home.

Vicente was released on personal recognizance and will be back in court on Dec. 20.