New Britain, Conn. Mayor Elected for 3rd Term

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart was elected for a third term on Tuesday.

Stewart was first elected when she was 26 years old in 2013, making her the youngest mayor in the city's history, according to her website.

She is the only woman to be elected mayor for a second and now third term.

The Republican mayor faced competition from Democratic Merrill Gay and petitioning candidate Al May.

"Stewart has earned accolades for her leadership and results-driven style of governing. She closed a deficit of more than $30 million during her first term, increased the City’s Rainy Day fund to $15 million, and brought stability and responsibility back to the city’s finances," her website reads.

Most recently, Stewart threatened to file a lawsuit against Pan Am railways over reimbursement for the thousands of dollars it cost to deal with a December 2016 derailment. Days later the city received a check from the company.