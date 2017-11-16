New Dunkin' Without the 'Donuts' Opening in Boston

Dunkin' Donuts is planning to open one of its newly-rebranded stores right here in Boston.

The new store will be located at 147 Tremont St. by the Boston Common. The store isn't expected to open until next month, but the new signage went up on Tuesday and is already attracting attention.

It's the first Dunkin'-only sign in Boston, though a similar test run of the company's re-branding effort is also scheduled for Quincy. The new stores are part of a trial run aimed at getting customers to see the company as more of a destination for coffee than doughnuts.

The doughnut chain received approval from the Quincy zoning board over the summer to knock down a former Wild Willy's restaurant on Route 3A and build a new drive-thru focused store.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said earlier this year that it was thinking about dumping "Donuts" from its name, and would be testing out the new branding at several of stores. The company noted it has been referring to itself as Dunkin' in its advertising for over a decade.

"Dunkin’ Donuts remains the number one retailer of donuts in the country and donuts will continue to play an important role in our business," the company said in a statement. "However, as part of our efforts to reinforce that Dunkin’ Donuts is a beverage-led brand and coffee leader, we will be testing signage in a few locations ... which refers to the brand simply as 'Dunkin’.'"

A final decision on whether to change the name isn't expected until late next year.