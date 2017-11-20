A New Hampshire School District is closed Monday while authorities search for a man wanted in connection with firing shots at a vehicle on Interstate 89 in Sutton on Sunday.

State police said authorities received a report of shots fired at a vehicle on I-89 at 5:35 p.m.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Elijah Gross, 40, was a passenger in a vehicle that fired up at his girlfriend’s vehicle, according to police.

When trooper arrived to the scene, Gross had already fled. A search of the area was unsuccessful.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Gross had still not been located.

The Kearsarge Regional School District is closed as a precaution.



Police are uging area residents, specifically in the area of I-89, exit 10, to keep their doors and vehicles locked and immediately report suspicious activity.

Police said Gross is considered armed and dangerous. He is described at 5'8", 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information on Gross' whereabouts is urged to contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-927-4422.