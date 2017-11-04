Newton School Responds to Anti-Semitic Graffiti - NECN
Newton School Responds to Anti-Semitic Graffiti

The letter to parents and the community came after two separate incidents in the last two years.

By Eli Maroney

    A Newton area school is responding to to anti-Semitic graffiti after two separate incidents in the last two school years.

    A swastika was found drawn on a classroom desk last year. Recently, another was drawn on a student's notebook.

    Principal Olga Pristin of the Russian School of Mathematics said the school "strongly denounces" symbols of anti-Semtism in a statement to parents and community members.

    "Our school was opened by immigrants," wrote Pristin. "We have always been a place where parents of different backgrounds...and religion bring their kids to learn in an environment which is safe and inclusive."

    In her letter, Pristin urged parents to talk to their kids about tolerance. "Acts like these will not be tolerated in our school," she wrote.

    Published at 7:39 PM EDT on Nov 4, 2017

