Numbing Blast Backs Off

Mid-winter air arrived this morning. Gusty winds slowly chewed away at our patience as the temps plummeted in the afternoon. Overnight the bottom drops out (for early November, at least) as skies remain clear and the winds back down.

Records are in jeopardy too. Boston should crush its old record of 24 and Worcester should just edge out its old record of 14. I'm forecasting a low of 19 in Boston and 12 in Worcester. Brrr with a capital B.

The wind chill will only get worse as the temperatures fall overnight. Mercifully, the wind will slow down and almost turn calm in some suburbs. Gusts will continue on Cape Cod as warm ocean waters grate against the cold air pouring in overhead.

Recovery is all relative. Highs stumble a bit tomorrow under a vast high pressure system, but most of us should at least crack freezing in Southern New England. Sunday does better with highs "soaring" to the low and mid 40s (still below normal), but clouds play spoiler in the afternoon.

Weather systems look weak and disorganized for the upcoming week. We're still running below normal, but a late week storm could push us well into the 50s as milder air surges back.

Looks short-lived though. The Greenland Block is still expected to form, pinning the cold in the Northeast for the foreseeable future. I've said it once before and I'll say it again: if we sit in this pattern long enough, it's only a matter of time before a storm spins up and whacks us with snow.

There I said it.

Enjoy the weekend.



