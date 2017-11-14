Athletes at a Massachusetts high school have been suspended after allegedly using a racist slur directed at a teammate.

In a letter to parents, school officials at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham said they notified police that students on a school sports team used the slur against a fellow student, then shared that student's mother's phone number with fellow students, leading to repeated calls making inappropriate sexual comments.

According to a statement from King Philip Regional School District Superintendent Elizabeth Zielinski, the alleged actions "can be considered a hate crime."

The students accused in the incident were suspended from school and from games. Their identities were not revealed.

Zielinski is inviting parents and students "in having an honest, constructive and thoughtful conversation about harmful behaviors." The superintendent explained that a Cultural Proficiency Group had been established at the high school, and that input from the school community in its planning would be welcome.

"We want to learn and embrace our differences to better understand ourselves and the world where our students will soon be employed," Zielinski said in the statement. "Let's continue to work together to strengthen and empower our students to be thoughtful and caring leaders."