Officials: High School Athletes Suspended Over Racist Slur - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Officials: High School Athletes Suspended Over Racist Slur

By Susan Tran and Mike Pescaro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Top News Photos of the Week

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Syahrol Rizal/AP Photo

    Athletes at a Massachusetts high school have been suspended after allegedly using a racist slur directed at a teammate.

    In a letter to parents, school officials at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham said they notified police that students on a school sports team used the slur against a fellow student, then shared that student's mother's phone number with fellow students, leading to repeated calls making inappropriate sexual comments.

    According to a statement from King Philip Regional School District Superintendent Elizabeth Zielinski, the alleged actions "can be considered a hate crime."

    The students accused in the incident were suspended from school and from games. Their identities were not revealed.

    Zielinski is inviting parents and students "in having an honest, constructive and thoughtful conversation about harmful behaviors." The superintendent explained that a Cultural Proficiency Group had been established at the high school, and that input from the school community in its planning would be welcome.

    "We want to learn and embrace our differences to better understand ourselves and the world where our students will soon be employed," Zielinski said in the statement. "Let's continue to work together to strengthen and empower our students to be thoughtful and caring leaders."

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices