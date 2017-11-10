Olympic medalist and Massachusetts native Aly Raisman has come forward to say she was sexually abused by the U.S. women's gymnastics team doctor, according to a 60 Minutes report.

Raisman, who won six medals, said she was sexually abused by Dr. Larry Nassar.

In the 60 Minutes interview airing Nov. 12, Raisman, 23, said Nassar first treated her when she was 15.

Nassar, who worked with the U.S. women's national gymnastics teams for more than two decades, is now in jail after pleading guilty child pornography charges. He did not plead guilty to charges of sexual assault.

Dozens of women have filed civil lawsuits alleging that Nassar sexually abused them, including two-time Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney. The 21-year-old said in October that her abuse started in her early teens and continued for the rest of her competitive career.

Following Maroney's revelation, Raisman came out in support of her former teammate saying on Twitter that she supported her.

"100% support you. SO proud of you and your strength. Love you like a sister!!"

Raisman and Maroney were gold medalists on the 2012 USA Olympic gymnastics team.

Raisman told 60 Minutes she spoke to FBI investigators about Nassar after the Rio Olympics.

