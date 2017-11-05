Man Killed in New Hampshire Hunting Accident - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Killed in New Hampshire Hunting Accident

Police were called to a bird sanctuary in Brentwood just before 4 p.m. on Saturday

By Eli Maroney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A 51-year-old man was killed Saturday evening in a hunting accident off of Pine Road in Brentwood, New Hampshire. 

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    One person was killed in a hunting accident off of Pine Road in Brentwood, New Hampshire Saturday evening.

    The 51-year-old victim was a resident of Sandown, New Hampshire. His identity is being withheld by authorities pending notification of his family.

    Brentwood police were alerted to an accidental shooting at a bird sanctuary just before 4 p.m. Officers assisted with CPR on the victim. Less than an hour later the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

    The incident was ruled an accidental homicide.

    Published at 9:54 PM EDT on Nov 4, 2017 | Updated 6 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices