Man Killed in New Hampshire Hunting Accident

One person was killed in a hunting accident off of Pine Road in Brentwood, New Hampshire Saturday evening.
The 51-year-old victim was a resident of Sandown, New Hampshire. His identity is being withheld by authorities pending notification of his family.
Brentwood police were alerted to an accidental shooting at a bird sanctuary just before 4 p.m. Officers assisted with CPR on the victim. Less than an hour later the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.
The incident was ruled an accidental homicide.
Published at 9:54 PM EDT on Nov 4, 2017 | Updated 6 hours ago