It's the middle of the busy summer travel season, and if you've flown lately, you know how long it can take to get through security. News4's Justin Finch has the top travel tips the TSA says can move you through faster. (Published Friday, Nov. 17, 2017)

These Tips Will Get You Through TSA Faster

The busy holiday travel season is here, with over two million New Englanders traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to predictions from AAA.

The automotive club predicts that 2.25 million New Englanders will be traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, the highest number since 2005. Most of them will be driving to their destinations. The holiday is defined as between Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 26.

Despite gas prices higher than last year, almost two million people will hit the roads in New England, a 3.3 percent increase over last year, AAA reports. Drivers will pay an average of 40 cents more per gallon to fill their tanks this year.

Those planning to drive should make sure they are well-prepared for the trip. AAA estimates it will rescue more than 330,000 drivers over the weekend for reasons like lockouts, flat tires and battery issues.

Air travel is also up, with almost 250,000 New Englanders expected to fly over the holiday, a 5.5 percent increase. Travelers flying from Bradley Airport should give themselves extra time to get through security. AAA says that travelers will pay the cheapest airfares we’ve seen since 2013.

"Consumer confidence is up and airfares are down which means flyers will have plenty of company" says Suzanne Aresco, Director of AAA Travel. "Confusion over new TSA policies, winter clothing and adults traveling with children may slow security more than usual so travelers should expect delays."

In contrast, bus and rail travel is expected to be down in New England, the opposite of the national trend.

Nationally, 51 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or farther this holiday.