PD: Man Pulled Out Gun, Impersonated Police Officer

Police have arrested a New Hampshire man accused of pointing a gun and falsely claiming to be a police officer during a situation he thought was human sex trafficking.
According to Salem Police, 30-year-old Wolfeboro resident David Monteith is facing one charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and false personation.
Officers responded to the parking lot of the Park View Inn on South Broadway Street Friday morning for a reported dispute and found Monteith pointing a handgun at a man sitting in a vehicle.
Police secured the gun and spoke with the victim, who had a woman in his vehicle. The victim told police he and a female acquaintance had gone to the hotel to meet with another person the woman was speaking with on a dating site.
According to police, Monteith thought this was a sex trafficking incident, pulled out his gun, shouted "freeze" and said he was a police officer.
Monteith was taken into custody without incident. He was released on $2,500 personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on November 17.
It’s not clear if he has an attorney.