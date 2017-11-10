PD: Man Pulled Out Gun, Impersonated Police Officer - NECN
PD: Man Pulled Out Gun, Impersonated Police Officer

By Tim Jones

    Salem Police
    David Monteith

    Police have arrested a New Hampshire man accused of pointing a gun and falsely claiming to be a police officer during a situation he thought was human sex trafficking. 

    According to Salem Police, 30-year-old Wolfeboro resident David Monteith is facing one charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and false personation. 

    Officers responded to the parking lot of the Park View Inn on South Broadway Street Friday morning for a reported dispute and found Monteith pointing a handgun at a man sitting in a vehicle. 

    Police secured the gun and spoke with the victim, who had a woman in his vehicle. The victim told police he and a female acquaintance had gone to the hotel to meet with another person the woman was speaking with on a dating site. 

    According to police, Monteith thought this was a sex trafficking incident, pulled out his gun, shouted "freeze" and said he was a police officer. 

    Monteith was taken into custody without incident. He was released on $2,500 personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on November 17. 

    It’s not clear if he has an attorney. 

