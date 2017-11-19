Patriots Up 17-0 at Halftime Against Raiders in Mexico City

The New England Patriots (7-2) will face the Oakland Raiders (4-5) on Sunday at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium.

The first half for the Patriots in Mexico City could be described as muy facíl.

Tom Brady matched his personal record set in 2003 by completing his first 12 pass attempts of the game in leading New England to a 17-0 lead over the Oakland Raiders at Azteca Stadium.

Brady completed a pass to six different receivers – Rob Gronkowski not among them – on the Patriots’ first series of the game, the result of which was a 15-yard touchdown catch for Dion Lewis.

Just about everything that could go right for the Patriots did. Not only did Dwayne Allen have a catch for the second week in a row, he covered up perhaps the lone blemish for New England in the first half by recovering Rex Burkhead’s fumble.

Oakland committed four penalties, two of which bailed the Patriots out and gave them automatic first downs. Drops were an issue for the Raiders as well, with one such instance resulting in a turnover.

Derek Carr, who had very little success when targeting starting cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore or Malcolm Butler, tried to take advantage of a matchup with slot corner Jonathan Jones. Oakland receiver Johnny Holton let Carr’s pass hit his back shoulder pad rather than his hands on a deep route, at which time Jones recovered to knock the ball further away from Holton. Duron Harmon was in the neighborhood to come up with an easy interception, his second of the season.

New England was 5-for-6 on third down conversions, while the Raiders were just 3-for-6. One such conversion was on a third-and-goal from the Oakland 5-yard line, when Brady was flushed from the pocket but stepped up to find Danny Amendola streaking across the back of the end zone for his second touchdown pass of the game and a 14-0 lead.

Marshawn Lynch, playing against the Patriots for the first time since he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, gave a much-needed shot in the arm to the Raiders’ offense. He carried the ball nine times for 61 yards, including a long of 25.

But just as Oakland neared the end zone, another blunder deprived it of slicing in to the New England lead. Carr completed a pass to Seth Roberts for an 8-yard gain all the way down to the 3-yard line. But after initially running into Jones, linebacker Marquis Flowers forced the ball loose before Roberts was ruled down. Patrick Chung, who briefly left the game due to injury, returned in time to pounce on the ball and keep the Raiders off the scoreboard.

The turnover allowed the Patriots just enough time to drive downfield and give Stephen Gostkowski a shot at a 62-yard field goal attempt, which he drilled with ease in the thin air of Mexico City.

The kick surpassed Gostkowski’s previous career high by four yards, but more importantly, sent New England into the locker room with a three-score lead. The Patriots will receive the ball to start the second half.