A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the area of 288 Brown Street in Tewksbury, Massachusetts on Tuesday. The female victim was taken by medflight to a Boston hospital.

Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit by Vehicle in Tewksbury, Massachusetts

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Tewksbury, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The accident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the area of 288 Brown St. Fire officials said the female victim suffered a head injury and was flown to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter.

The road has been closed for accident reconstruction and motorists are urged to avoid the scene if at all possible.

No further information was immediately available.