Police Arrest Man Accused of Stabbing Woman in Pembroke

A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed inside her car in Pembroke, Massachusetts on Saturday morning. Police say her ex-boyfriend, 49-year-old Mario Facchini, has been arrested in connection to the attack and is charged with assault with an attempt to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The 49-year-old victim told police she was stabbed multiple times near Stetson Pond in Pembroke at about 9:30 a.m. She then drove away to Hanson where she stopped at the intersection of South and Monponssett Streets and called the police. Officers believed the suspect to be a former boyfriend.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition.

"It's usually fine around here," one bewildered area resident told NBC Boston, "We never have problems around here."

The incident remains under investigation by police.







