Police: Crash Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured in Rhode Island

Police say a Boston man drove his car into oncoming traffic in Rhode Island, causing a crash that left two people dead and two others injured.

Police say 20-year-old Houston Smith was headed south near the Raytheon Corporation's Portsmouth campus on Friday when he crossed the double yellow line and hit a car carrying three people that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Ninety-year-old Portsmouth resident Dina Occhi and 59-year-old Theodore White, of Little Compton, were killed in the second car. The 58-year-old driver of that car, Mary Ann White, of Little Compton, was taken to a hospital, along with Smith.

Smith was arraigned Sunday on charges that include driving under the influence with death resulting. He was released on personal recognizance. It's unclear if he has an attorney.