PD: Driver Let Boyfriend Deal Drugs Out of School Van

Authorities say a school bus driver was allowing her boyfriend to sell drugs out of the school van she was entrusted with to drive children with special needs to school.

Rudencia Montes was entrusted with driving children with special needs in a school bus transport van like this one.

Now the Framingham, Massachusetts, resident is in jail and out of a job after allegedly letting her boyfriend deal drugs out of her school van.

"She denies those allegations and she stands by the fact that she’s not guilty of these charges - had nothing to do with it," Sheila Dwyer, Montes' defense attorney, said Monday.

There were no children in the minivan at the time of the alleged drug deal and Montes was off duty.

But prosecutors said Montes drove her boyfriend Jose Gonzalez to Framingham’s Cushing Park on Friday morning.

They said an officer working a detail witnessed Gonzalez selling heroin to Corrine Gentile of Framingham – who had little to say outside court on Monday.

"No comment, get away from me," she said, while covering her face.

Video What We Know About Texas Church Gunman Devin Patrick Kelley

Investigators said they found additional baggies consistent with heroin and more than $700 in cash inside the school van.

"She indicated additionally, ‘I don’t benefit from it, I just do it because I love him,'" prosecutor Dylan Krazinski said.

Montes was driving the school bus van for ACCEPT Education Collaborative – a school for children with special needs in Natick.

The school said Montes would transport two children daily.

ACCEPT released a statement saying in part, “Although no students were present or involved, the alleged conduct is of great concern to us; the parents of the students who were transported by this driver have been notified.”

Montes is being held on $5,000 cash bail.

The school said van drivers do take the school vans home and are allowed up to 100 miles per week for personal use – but obviously not for allegedly illegal activity.