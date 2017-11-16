Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Cambridge

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

A victim was shot near the intersection of Tremont Street and Hampshire Street, Cambridge Police announced around 7:45 p.m. A dark sedan was reported to have fled the area.

Police confirmed to NBC Boston after 9 p.m. that the victim had died.

The victim has been identified as a man in his 20s.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office is responding to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-3300.