Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Cambridge

By Mike Pescaro

    NBC Boston

    Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    A victim was shot near the intersection of Tremont Street and Hampshire Street, Cambridge Police announced around 7:45 p.m. A dark sedan was reported to have fled the area.

    Police confirmed to NBC Boston after 9 p.m. that the victim had died.

    The victim has been identified as a man in his 20s.

    The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office is responding to the scene.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-3300.

    Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

