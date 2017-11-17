 Police Investigating Shooting, Crash Scene - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Police Investigating Shooting, Crash Scene

By Marc Fortier

2 hours ago

More Photo Galleries
VIRTUAL TOUR: $13.5M Luxury Condo in Boston's Back Bay
Images: Principal's Jeep Damaged in 'Targeted' Explosion
Connect With Us
AdChoices