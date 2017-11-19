Police Looking for Suspect After Stabbing at Restaurant in Peabody, Massachusetts - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Looking for Suspect After Stabbing at Restaurant in Peabody, Massachusetts

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Looking for Suspect After Stabbing at Restaurant in Peabody, Massachusetts
    Getty Images

    Police are actively looking for a suspect after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Peabody, Massaschusetts.

    The stabbing happened at the Century House Restaurant at 235 Andover Street.

    The suspect is a Hispanic male who fled the scene, according to police.

    The victim was transported to Mass General Hospital. 

    The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately clear.

    Peabody police say the scene is still active.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices