Police are actively looking for a suspect after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Peabody, Massaschusetts.

The stabbing happened at the Century House Restaurant at 235 Andover Street.

The suspect is a Hispanic male who fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was transported to Mass General Hospital.

The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately clear.

Peabody police say the scene is still active.

No other information was immediately available.