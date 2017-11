No arrest has been made after a shooting Monday night in Revere, Massaschusetts.

Police: No Danger to Public After Shooting in Revere, Massachusetts

Police are investigating a shooting in Revere, Massachusetts.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday night.

Police say the suspect and victim know each other and there is no threat to the public.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Police have not made any arrests yet.

The investigation is ongoing.