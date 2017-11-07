A Massachusetts woman is facing charges after police say she crashed a rented truck into a utility pole, then broke into a Quincy home to hide.

Police said Laura J. Lambert, 57, of Quincy, was arrested Friday on charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, driving with a revoked license and breaking and entering in the day with the intent of committing a felony.

Authorities said officers began looking for Lambert after receiving reports that someone had crashed a U-Haul truck into a utility pole near 235 South St. and then fled the scene.

The crash caused more than 3,000 utility customers in Quincy Point to lose power.

Witnesses told police that the woman driving had been talking on a cell phone when she crashed.

After finding the damaged truck, officers found the rental agreement in Lambert's name and went to a South Street address listed on the paperwork. However, when officers arrived at the home, the people inside said Lambert did not live there.

After asking to look around, police said officers found Lambert hiding in a bedroom closet. Because the people inside the house said she didn't live there, Lambert was taken into custody.

Lambert was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court.