Police Search for Man Accused of Carjacking Taxi

Uber announced they will cap prices during emergencies and disasters.

A taxi driver in Saugus, Massachusetts was held at gunpoint and had his cab stolen on Sunday night by a suspected shoplifter making a getaway.

Now police are actively searching for the man who carjacked the taxi.

Saugus Police received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. on Sunday from a DICK'S Sporting Goods on Broadway. The caller reported that a male had fled the store, possibly carrying merchandise.

According to police, the suspect then approached a gray Ford Fusion owned by Garcia's Taxi, broke the driver's side window and tossed the driver out before stealing the vehicle and driving off in the direction of Essex Street.

The stolen cab has a Massachusetts license plate number 412c.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as being a male in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a black hat and jacket.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Saugus Police Department at 781-941-1199.