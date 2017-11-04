Marrio Fachini was arrested Saturday night in connection with the stabbing of a 49-year-old woman.

Massachusetts police say they're searching for the man who stabbed a woman Saturday morning in her vehicle in Hanson.

The victim in her 50s told police she was stabbed multiple times near Stetson Pond in Pembroke at about 9:30 a.m. She then drove away to Hanson where she stopped at the intersection of South and Monponssett Streets where she called the police.

"It's usually fine around here," one area resident told NBC Boston, "We never have problems around here."

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

Woman Stabbed in Pembroke

A woman has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after being stabbed by a public pond in Pembroke. (Published Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017)

Police said the suspect is known to the victim. He is also said to be driving a red pickup truck.