Police in Methuen, Massachusetts are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into the 6-11 Variety and Deli on Lowell Street.

Police in Methuen, Massachusetts are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into the 6-11 Variety and Deli on Lowell Street.

The break-in happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday.

The two forced their way into the business and can be seen on security footage rummaging through cash registers and making off with several items.

The suspects fled the scene.

Police are searching for a light blue Jeep Cherokee with a Massachusetts dealer license plate attached to the rear of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Methuen Police at 978-983-8698.



