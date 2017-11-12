Police Search for Worcester Bank Robber - NECN
Police Search for Worcester Bank Robber

By Eli Maroney

    Police in Worcester are searching for a suspect in an armed bank robbery.

    The suspect is believed to have entered TD Bank North at 295 Park Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Employees told police the man went up to a teller and passed a note demanding money. According to police, the man threatened to shoot tellers if they did not comply with his demands.

    The suspect is believed to have fled on foot with the cash. He is described as a white male in his thirties or fourties, with light hair and glasses.

    The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651. Tips can also be made anonymously at online or by texting 274637 "TIPWPD + your message."

