Police are asking for the public to help them find two 9-year-old girls who went missing Wednesday in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

The two sisters, identified as Je t'aime and Dasia Valentine, are fourth graders at West Elementary School. A school bus dropped them off around 4 p.m. on Pilgrim Hill Road, but no parent was there to meet them.

Police say the girls are between 4'7" and 4'9". They are black with brown hair, brown eyes and medium builds. One of the children was wearing pink jeans and a gray jacket when she was last seen. The other was wearing black leggings and a black and white checkered jacket. Both were wearing black boots.

The girls, police believe, may have walked toward their home on nearby Algonquin Terrace.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plymouth Police at (508) 746-1212.