Police Seek Missing Teen Who Walked Away From Group Home in Methuen, Massachusetts - NECN
Police Seek Missing Teen Who Walked Away From Group Home in Methuen, Massachusetts

By Mike Pescaro

    Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who walked away from a group home Thursday in Methuen, Massachusetts.

    Authorities are concerned about the mental well-being of 15-year-old John Zell. The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing unit was assisting in the search over the area of Lowell Street and Richard Avenue.

    Zell is not from the area, and police believe his cellphone battery is dead.

    The teen is described as a white male who is about 5'4" and 130 pounds. When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey and white jacket, black pants and white sneakers with a Patriots winter hat.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Methuen Police at (978) 983-8698.

    Published 2 hours ago

